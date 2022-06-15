Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 100,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,520,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,841.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $473.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.55. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

