Insider Buying: Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,587.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Jason Katz acquired 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.
PALT stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of -0.41. Paltalk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $15.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paltalk during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Paltalk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Paltalk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paltalk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paltalk by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
