Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,693 shares in the company, valued at $379,765.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PWOD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 7,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

