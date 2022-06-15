Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Purchases 445 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) President Brian L. Knepp bought 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,123.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $348,052.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 7,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

