Insider Buying: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) Director Jane Gural-Senders bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $14,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,670.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSTL stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.71 million, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $673,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

