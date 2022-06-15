Insider Buying: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP Valerie O. Murray acquired 1,400 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFS opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

