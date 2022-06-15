Insider Buying: Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CEO Gaylon Morris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gaylon Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Gaylon Morris bought 10,000 shares of Sunworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.68. Sunworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunworks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sunworks by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUNW shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

