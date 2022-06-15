Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) President Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,196.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

