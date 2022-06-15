Insider Buying: Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Purchases 480,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Rowley purchased 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,560.00 ($24,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Titan Minerals
