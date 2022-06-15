Insider Buying: Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Purchases 480,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Rowley purchased 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,560.00 ($24,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

About Titan Minerals

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company hold interest in its flagship property Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador.

