Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases 580 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $17,458.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 28,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,759.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $127,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

