Insider Buying: V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VFC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,093. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

