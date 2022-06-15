Insider Buying: Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Insider Buys 1,069,140 Shares of Stock

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Demase purchased 1,069,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$251,247.90 ($174,477.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10.
About Webcentral (Get Rating)
