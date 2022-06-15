Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 36,754 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $2,309,253.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,250 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

