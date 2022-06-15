Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anaplan stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Anaplan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

