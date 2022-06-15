Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anaplan stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
