Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 35,915 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 775,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $15,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

