Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells 607 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

