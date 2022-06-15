Insider Selling: EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Director Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.34 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

