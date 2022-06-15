Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) COO Sells 88,798 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $467,965.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,083,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,330,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

