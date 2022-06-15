Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.