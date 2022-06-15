Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 4,807 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $481.63 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.89 and its 200-day moving average is $538.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

