Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,747,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,201,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,162,800.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

Shares of PARR opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $16,796,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $18,996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 362,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

