Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,847,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,561,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,820,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.26. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

