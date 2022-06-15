Insider Selling: Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Major Shareholder Sells 4,200,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE PUK opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. Prudential plc has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,558.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prudential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Prudential by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

