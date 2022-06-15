Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 420,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,315. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

