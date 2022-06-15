Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,850,000 after acquiring an additional 295,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,489,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

