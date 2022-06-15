Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells 92,569 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 92,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $224,942.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,617,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VAXX opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

