Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. 5,946,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 784,735 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.