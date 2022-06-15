Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS IAUGY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About Insurance Australia Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.