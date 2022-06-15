Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.54

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 31329525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

