Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,227,511 shares in the company, valued at $121,354,799.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

