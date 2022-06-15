Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.31

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.31 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.31. The stock has a market cap of £27.37 million and a P/E ratio of 39.58.

In other Intercede Group news, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($14,868.31).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

