Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ICGUF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

