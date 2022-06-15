International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.
NYSE IGT opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.93.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology (Get Rating)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
