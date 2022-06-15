International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

NYSE IGT opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

