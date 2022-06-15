International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
About International Land Alliance
