International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.00

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 112143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.06.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

