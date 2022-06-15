InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in May

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 237,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,473 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

