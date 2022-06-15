Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.05.
Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)
