Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,300.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,300 ($52.19) and last traded at GBX 4,301 ($52.20), with a volume of 9484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,377 ($53.13).

ITRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.16) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($68.45) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.44) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,739.88 ($69.67).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,861.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,173.70. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($62.54), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($470,706.13).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

