Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.98. 35,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.48 and a 200 day moving average of $502.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

