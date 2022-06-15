InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

IVT stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $20,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $12,345,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

