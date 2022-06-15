Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.39. 60,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the average session volume of 10,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.