Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 22,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 10,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.