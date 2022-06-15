Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 22,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 10,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

