Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

