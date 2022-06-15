Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.74 and last traded at $73.98. 20,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 53,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.
