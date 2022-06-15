Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,487. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

