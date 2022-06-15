Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,307,647.20 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE IVZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,076. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
