Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,307,647.20 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,076. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

