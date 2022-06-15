Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.10

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 45252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Invesco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 41.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.