Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $279.59

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $279.59 and last traded at $280.59, with a volume of 105212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.84.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
