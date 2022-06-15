Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.83

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 1207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

