Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.83

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 1207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
