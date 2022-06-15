Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

